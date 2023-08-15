Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

In other news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 31.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 2.2 %

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. 271,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,855. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $105.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -101.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHMI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHMI

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.