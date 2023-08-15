Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Lowered to $100.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.11. 343,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,076. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 166,911 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,896,000 after purchasing an additional 220,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,031,000 after purchasing an additional 527,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.