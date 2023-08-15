Chevron Co. (CVX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Chevron has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chevron to earn $14.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $306.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average of $161.04. Chevron has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.17.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

