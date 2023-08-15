China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,603,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 4,262,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36,032.0 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.