China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 18.1% in July

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 95,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

