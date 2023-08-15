CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $13.05

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $12.68. CI Financial shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 3,223 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIXXF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $577.81 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

