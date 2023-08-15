Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.