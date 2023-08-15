Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Citycon Oyj has a 52 week low of C$6.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.02.

Get Citycon Oyj alerts:

Citycon Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.