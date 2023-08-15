Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 395.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLSD. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 182,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,668. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the period. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

