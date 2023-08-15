Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.59) to GBX 1,100 ($13.95) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.91) to GBX 1,150 ($14.59) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.67.

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 1.1 %

About Close Brothers Group

CBGPY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $27.15.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

