Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,897 shares of company stock worth $39,301,422. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.