CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 172.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,604. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

