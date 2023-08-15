CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
CCNEP opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.
About CNB Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNB Financial
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.