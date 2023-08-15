CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.9 %

CNHI opened at $13.74 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

