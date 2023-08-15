Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Given New €68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.