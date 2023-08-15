Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Codan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CODAF remained flat at C$4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.13. Codan has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

