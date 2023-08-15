Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Codexis has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 470,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 150,532 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,113,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 249,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Stories

