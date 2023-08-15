Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 578,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,100.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGEAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$86.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

CGEAF stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $65.04.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

