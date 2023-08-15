Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $338,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 138,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:UTF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.76. 153,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,158. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

