CoinEx Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $281,398.44 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $128.75 million and approximately $281,398.44 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

