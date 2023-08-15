Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $8,782,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 965,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.