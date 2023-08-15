Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Columbia Banking System has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COLB

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.