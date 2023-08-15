Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.45. Approximately 3,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 379,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

