Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,423 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,815,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,800,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.