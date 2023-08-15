Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Insider Buys $12,600.00 in Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) insider Robert Patrick Mahoney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $12,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,576 shares in the company, valued at $78,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

CMRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 6,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,277. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Comera Life Sciences worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

