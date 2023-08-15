Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1 %

FIX stock opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.