Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Commerce Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Commerce Resources alerts:

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.