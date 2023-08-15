Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 179,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,089. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

