Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 0.9 %
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
