Comparing AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) & Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AMC Networks and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Networks -0.20% 41.42% 7.24% Adeia -55.32% 29.68% 10.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMC Networks and Adeia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Networks $3.10 billion 0.17 $7.59 million ($0.21) -58.38 Adeia $438.93 million 2.44 -$295.88 million ($2.80) -3.59

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMC Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. AMC Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

63.4% of AMC Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of AMC Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adeia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AMC Networks has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMC Networks and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Networks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

AMC Networks currently has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 59.87%. Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.89%. Given AMC Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AMC Networks is more favorable than Adeia.

Summary

AMC Networks beats Adeia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology. The International and Other segment focuses on the AMC Networks International and 25/7 Media. The company was founded by Charles Francis Dolan on March 9, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

