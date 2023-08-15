Comparing Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Elementis and Onex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elementis 0 0 0 0 N/A Onex 0 1 1 0 2.50

Onex has a consensus target price of $95.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.55%. Given Onex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Elementis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Elementis has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elementis and Onex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elementis $736.40 million 1.09 -$51.10 million N/A N/A Onex $442.00 million 11.19 $235.00 million $1.96 31.20

Onex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elementis.

Profitability

This table compares Elementis and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elementis N/A N/A N/A Onex N/A 4.29% 2.90%

Summary

Onex beats Elementis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers. The Coating segment produces rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings. The Talc segment engages in the production and supply of talc for plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and the paper sectors. The company also offers personal care products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products; and coating products for adhesive and sealants, architectural coatings, ceramics, colorant dispersions, construction, drilling fluid additives, industrial finishes, inks, and lubricant additive application, as well as paints and coating, paper, plastics, polyester putties, pulp, stimulation, and specialty applications. It also offers talc products for food and pharmaceuticals markets. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

