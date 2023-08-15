Comparing IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evolv Technologies and IGO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.87, suggesting a potential downside of 0.92%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than IGO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% IGO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolv Technologies and IGO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Evolv Technologies and IGO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 21.58 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -8.19 IGO $62.72 million N/A $4.43 million N/A N/A

IGO has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of IGO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IGO beats Evolv Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About IGO

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

