Comparing Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) and Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Free Report) and Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Millennium Investment & Acquisition and Biofrontera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Investment & Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biofrontera $29.05 million 0.42 -$640,000.00 ($17.83) -0.52

Millennium Investment & Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biofrontera.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biofrontera has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and Biofrontera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Investment & Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Biofrontera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biofrontera has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,423.39%. Given Biofrontera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than Millennium Investment & Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Investment & Acquisition and Biofrontera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Investment & Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Biofrontera -78.03% -106.04% -45.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Biofrontera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Millennium Investment & Acquisition beats Biofrontera on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition

Millennium Investment and Acquisition Co. Inc. (ticker: MILC)MILC has three assets:1) Activated Carbon (AC) plant located in Kawaihae, Hawaii2) SMC Global (SMC) – India financial services firm3) Approximately $2 million of cash and short term investments (zero debt)Investors in MILC can gain exposure to Alternative Energy and India which are two potentially appealing investment allocation sectors.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. It also Xepi, a prescription drug for the treatment of impetigo. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

