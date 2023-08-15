Comparing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) are both index companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and OGE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A OGE Energy $3.14 billion 2.16 $665.70 million $2.19 15.49

Profitability

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55% OGE Energy 13.98% 9.99% 3.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A OGE Energy 0 5 1 0 2.17

OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $38.14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. Given OGE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 889,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

