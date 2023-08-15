CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Compass Point

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Compass Point from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

CMPO opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $8,832,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $6,182,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 972.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 540,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CompoSecure by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 342,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

