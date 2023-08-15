Compound Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56.88 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $54.31 or 0.00185441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $423.48 million and $56.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00049078 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00028977 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021417 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,797,038 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

