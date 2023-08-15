Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.68. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Compugen by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 49.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 68.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

