Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,421,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,332,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of CCRDF opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Concordia Financial Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Home Depot Could Be Heading Lower Despite Solid Q2 Results
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Reasons Block Stock Is a Buy the Dip Opportunity
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- AppLovin Surges After Strong Q2, Pullback Could Offer Buy Point
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.