Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Conduit Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON:CRE opened at GBX 460.80 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 518 ($6.57). The company has a market cap of £761.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,353.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 470.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 478.74.

Get Conduit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 12,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £60,360 ($76,569.83). In related news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 12,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £60,360 ($76,569.83). Also, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 4,088 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,990.32 ($25,358.77). Insiders have bought 18,088 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,032 in the last ninety days. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 595 ($7.55) to GBX 600 ($7.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Conduit

About Conduit

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.