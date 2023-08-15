Conflux Hits 1-Day Volume of $55.26 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $583.34 million and $55.26 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,330.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00277882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.74 or 0.00796774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00534940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00058914 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00121399 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,166,831,480 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,166,715,591.088363 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18789962 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $56,338,433.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

