Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,340,818 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.58% of Shopify worth $356,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,333,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

