Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,432,141 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $150,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. 351,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CM. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

