Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 482,202 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $101,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,561 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,846,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,681,000 after buying an additional 355,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE SU traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. 2,975,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Esports
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.