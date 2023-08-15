Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $41.36 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3,439.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,368 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of 3M worth $41,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 43.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,932,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,227,000 after acquiring an additional 884,046 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MMM traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,627. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $151.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

