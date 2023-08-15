Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $62.89 Million in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,630,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,894,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Open Text at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Open Text by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 282,092 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 238,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Open Text by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. 92,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,141. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 173.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

