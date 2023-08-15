Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 11,759 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.78% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $121,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,879. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.