Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 149,770 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 178.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $56,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of AMGN traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.56. The stock had a trading volume of 589,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,877. The firm has a market cap of $141.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.41 and a 200 day moving average of $234.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
