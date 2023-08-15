Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,442,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,456,478 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $217,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

