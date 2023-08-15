ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 29,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.3% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $117.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

