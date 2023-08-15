CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Insider Sells $489,223.28 in Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $489,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 466,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,597. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

