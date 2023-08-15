Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

STZ stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.70.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.